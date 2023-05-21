Best player prop bets for Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 2 of 2023 Western Conference Final

The Dallas Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 2 of the Western Conference Final on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Stars fell in Game 1 of the series in OT 4-3 on a goal from Brett Howden. Here we’ll go over some of our favorite player props for Game 2 via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 2 player prop bets

Tyler Seguin, O2.5 shots on goal (+100)

This feels like a nice spot to get Seguin’s SOG prop at a good number. Seguin went over this by a wide margin in Game 1 with six SOG in the loss. He also was flying in Game 7 of the second round vs. the Kraken and could have scored enough goals to go over this total. Seguin has gone over 2.5 SOG in nine of 14 playoff games this postseason. If you want a safer play, Wyatt Johnston is -190 to go over 1.5 SOG and he has 11 SOG over the past two games.

Adin Hill, O27.5 saves (-120)

If we look at how the Stars come out in Game 2 this postseason, it’s generally looking to tilt the ice and forecheck hard. We saw a bit of OT but for the most part both goalies save a lot of shots. We should expect the same in Game 2. It’s early so we could see this line go up. Still, I think Hill will see enough action to get to at least 30 saves win or lose. Since taking over for Laurent Brossoit in net, Hill has had to make at least 29 saves in four straight games, plus made 24 in relief of Brossoit vs. the Oilers in Game 3 in around 48:00 of ice time.