Picks, predictions for Hurricanes vs. Panthers in Game 3 of 2023 Eastern Conference Final

The Carolina Hurricanes head south to Florida to take on the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday night. The game is set for 8 p.m. ET at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 2-0 after back-to-back overtime wins. Here we’ll go over the odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks for Game 3.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game 3

Moneyline Odds

CAR: -105

FLA: -115

The first two games of this series have been very tight. While the Panthers head home with a 2-0 series lead, I don’t buy much into that or home-ice advantage. Carolina is worse on the road in the postseason but Florida has also been worse at home. Consider the location more of a wash.

The ‘Canes should turn back to Freddy Andersen in this game in net. Andersen needed some rest after playing almost seven periods in Game 1. He should be fresh and has been great this postseason, posting a .936 SV% over seven appearances. The Hurricanes have also gotten nine power-play opportunities over the first two games. Florida can’t continue to take penalties and get by on one-goal games much longer. This feels like a breaking point and down 2-0, we get a response from the Hurricanes. If you’re feeling crazy, Carolina -1.5 is +230. Is this the game the Hurricanes explode and the Panthers regroup? If so, that’s a great number.

Pick: Hurricanes -105

Over/Under

Goal total: Over 5.5 -110, Under 5.5 -110

In Game 2, we saw things tighten up and the Panthers played in another one-goal game. It wasn’t hard to come to the under in Game 2 after the two teams played essentially two games in Game 1 OT. This feels like a game where the Hurricanes push early on and if they can break through, the flood gates should open up. We saw that happen pretty often last series for Carolina vs. New Jersey. I’m expecting the ‘Canes to push early and go up big. Florida has the offense to keep up. I’ll take the over.

Pick: Over 5.5 goals -110