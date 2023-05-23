Picks, predictions for Golden Knights vs. Stars in Game 3 of 2023 Western Conference Final

The Vegas Golden Knights face the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center at 8 p.m. ET. Here we’ll go over odds on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Golden Knights vs. Stars Game 3 picks

Moneyline Odds

VGK: +120

DAL: -140

The Stars have been unlucky to an extent through the two games on the road. Dallas could very easily be up 2-0 heading back to Texas. Instead, the Stars are in a hole and this is likely the season Tuesday night. A win and you’re back in the series. A loss and the odds are against you. With that in mind, you’d think we’d see a response from the Stars and a win. We did not see that from the Hurricanes down 2-0 to the Panthers in Game 3 last night. But the difference in that game is why we like Dallas in this one.

Jake Oettinger hasn’t been great in net through two games. The Stars will need him if they want to win. Getting the power play going will also help. Vegas had one of the worst penalty kills in the postseason entering this series. The Stars are 1-for-5 on the man-advantage through two games. Taking advantage there if the Golden Knights take penalties will be important. I think this is a bounce-back spot and the Stars get back into the series.

Pick: Stars -140

Over/Under

Goal total: Over 5.5 -115, Under 5.5 -105

Just looking at the odds, the public is getting more action on the over at 5.5 goals. Game 1 went over and Game 2 came close to getting there. The goaltending just hasn’t been up to par. I think at some point Oettinger figures it out and has a strong performance. At home in a must-win game should be it. Unlike the other series, I do think this is where Dallas busts out. If Vegas’ PK goes back to struggling, we could see a big output from the Stars’ offense. I’m gonna lean on that happening. Jason Robertson is getting it going. Adin Hill gets chased early in a blowout win for Dallas.

Pick: Over 5.5 -115