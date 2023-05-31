Best bets for 2023 Stanley Cup Final between Panthers and Golden Knights

The Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights will meet in the Stanley Cup Final to determine the NHL’s champion for the 2022-23 season. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series will be held Saturday, June 3 at the T-Mobile Arena along the Las Vegas Strip. Both teams are attempting to win their first Stanley Cup.

Florida last made the Cup Final in 1996, losing in four games to the Colorado Avalanche. Vegas last made the Cup Final in 2018, losing to the Washington Capitals.

With several series, player and game props on DraftKings Sportsbook, here are the three best bets for the upcoming series.

2023 Stanley Cup Final best bets: Panthers vs. Golden Knights

Carter Verhaeghe two of more goals in any game (+160)

Verhaeghe is a finisher, a natural goal scorer that has quick hand and isn’t afraid to get into dirty areas to get the puck in the net. The former third-round pick (2013) scored 42 goals this season. Vegas is going to be heavily focused on making sure Matthew Tkachuk doesn’t beat them. That’s going to leave openings for other guys and Verhaeghe could be the guy that gets forgotten early and is able to post a two-goal game sometime in the first three games of the series.

Over 1.5 Overtime Games (+145)

Of the 16 playoff games Florida has played seven have gone to overtime and the Panthers are 7-0 in those games. They are very very patient in tied games and will wait out their opponent to see who makes the first mistake that could end up in the back of the net. If the game is tied after two periods, know that Florida is going to sit back with the full confidence that they can win in sudden death. Vegas has played in five OT games and gone 4-1 in those contests. The Golden Knights aren’t going to be afraid of going into the extra stanza (or stanzas). It wouldn’t be a surprise to see multiple overtime games in this series.

Vegas Golden Knights in six (+500)

It’s going to come done to a play here or a play there and when in doubt, go with the deeper, stronger team. Vegas is deeper and stronger across the board. Florida has an advantage in goal and that will make the series very tight, but Vegas is the team that can win these tight games where Toronto and Carolina failed. This won’t be a sweep and don’t be surprised if the series is tied 2-2 after four games. But Vegas roster advantage will take hold in the final games and they will eventually gas out Florida to bring the Cup to Sin City. Imagine the parade they are going to have on the strip!