Kraken name Mark Giordano first captain in franchise history

The Seattle Kraken named D Mark Giordano their first captain in team history on Monday. The Kraken open up their inaugural season against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday night. Giordano was always going to be named captain after being selected from the Calgary Flames in the expansion draft over the summer.

Giordano spent eight seasons as captain of the Flames after taking over for Jarome Iginla. Giordano won the Norris Trophy for the NHL’s top defenseman back in 2018-19 when he had 74 points in 78 games. He’s regressed a bit the past two seasons, failing to reach 30 points in back-to-back campaigns. Giordano will get a fresh start with a new franchise, becoming their leader.