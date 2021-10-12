How to watch Kraken vs. Golden Knights on NHL opening night via live stream

The last two expansion teams will help kick off the 2021-22 NHL season on Tuesday night. The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Seattle Kraken in the later of the two games on NHL opening night on October 12th. The Knights and Kraken will hit the ice at 10:15 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on ESPN and ESPN+.

The game will be nationally broadcast on ESPN in the U.S., and TVA Sports and Sportsnet in Canada. If you aren’t around a TV, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Kraken, who enter their first season in the NHL, finished the preseason 4-2. If nothing else, the Kraken are going to be tough to play against. Mark Giordano will anchor the defense along with Adam Larsson and Jamie Oleksiak. Seattle has three decent lines, led by the top line, which will feature Jaden Schwartz, Jared McCann and Jordan Eberle.

The Knights almost booked their second trip to the Stanley Cup Final last season, but fell to the Montreal Canadiens in the semifinal in six games. Vegas brings back mostly the same roster from last year with a few new faces. Nolan Patrick and Evgenii Dadonov were brought in to skate on the third line. The top two lines might be the two best in the NHL.

The Golden Knights are favored on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook at -230 while the Kraken are +185. The over/under goal total is set at 5.5.