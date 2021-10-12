Penguins vs. Lightning game time: Start time, TV channel, live stream for NHL Opening Night

The Tampa Bay Lightning will hang another Stanley Cup championship banner in Amalie Arena on Tuesday night, and will do so while kicking off the 2021-22 NHL season against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It will be the first opening night for the NHL on ESPN since 2003, and the first NHL game that counts since the Bolts claimed the Cup on July 7th. Right now the Lightning are +700 to three-peat as champions at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Penguins entering the season at +2500 to claim another Cup for captain Sidney Crosby.

You can watch the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. ET. The network’s new NHL-based pregame show, The Point, will kick off the coverage at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Tuesday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.