Kraken vs. Golden Knights game time: Start time, TV channel, live stream for NHL Opening Night

The Kraken open up their inaugural season against an expansion foe in Vegas. We provide all the info you need to watch the contest.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

The Seattle Kraken begin their first season in the NHL against the previous expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at 10:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. It’s the first two games of the 2021-22 NHL season and a matchup between the last two expansion franchises in the League.

The NHL has a new broadcast partner. It’s the first time since 2003 that ESPN will be broadcasting NHL games. You can watch the game on ESPN and ESPN+, as well as on the WatchESPN app.

The Kraken are underdogs in their first game in the NHL. Vegas is favored -260 on the moneyline while the Kraken are +205 on the road. The over/under is 5.5, which is generally the norm for NHL games. The Golden Knights are tied for the second-best odds to win the Stanley Cup at +700. On DraftKings Sportsbook, they actually like the Kraken to make the playoffs at -130. Seattle is also +750 to win the division.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights start time

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada
Start time: 10:15 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN app

