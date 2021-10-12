Kraken vs. Golden Knights game time: Start time, TV channel, live stream for NHL Opening Night

The Seattle Kraken begin their first season in the NHL against the previous expansion team, the Vegas Golden Knights, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada at 10:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. It’s the first two games of the 2021-22 NHL season and a matchup between the last two expansion franchises in the League.

The NHL has a new broadcast partner. It’s the first time since 2003 that ESPN will be broadcasting NHL games. You can watch the game on ESPN and ESPN+, as well as on the WatchESPN app.

The Kraken are underdogs in their first game in the NHL. Vegas is favored -260 on the moneyline while the Kraken are +205 on the road. The over/under is 5.5, which is generally the norm for NHL games. The Golden Knights are tied for the second-best odds to win the Stanley Cup at +700. On DraftKings Sportsbook, they actually like the Kraken to make the playoffs at -130. Seattle is also +750 to win the division.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights start time

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Start time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN app