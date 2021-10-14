How to watch Kraken vs. Predators via live stream

The Seattle Kraken play their second game of the season on the road against the Nashville Predators on Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, at 8:00 p.m. ET on NHL Network. The Kraken opened the season on Tuesday with a 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, almost coming back down 3-0 in the game. The Preds are playing their season opener.

The game will be broadcast nationally on NHL Network and you can stream the game on NHL.TV and the NHL app. If you aren’t around a TV, you can also stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month. If you’re in Canada, you can stream the game via NHL Live.

While the loss to the Golden Knights wasn’t the result they wanted, the Kraken showed some fight by rallying down 3-0 to almost win the opener. Ryan Donato scored the first goal in Seattle franchise history. Morgan Geekie and Jared McCann were the other goal scorers for the Kraken, who open the season on a five-game road trip.