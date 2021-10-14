Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog suspended two games for boarding

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog has been suspended two games for boarding Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach in the season opener on Wednesday night. Landeskog only got a two-minute minor for the penalty in the third period of the 4-1 win. He’ll be sidelined for the next two games — Saturday vs. the St. Louis Blues and Tuesday vs. the Washington Capitals.

The Avs have a deep team, so they should be able to operate two games without Landeskog. It is a bit concerning since top-line center Nathan MacKinnon is in Covid protocols and could miss Saturday’s game.

If MacKinnon returns for Saturday, the team should be fine. Landeskog had been on the top line with RW Mikko Rantanen and C Nazem Kadri. With MacK back, he’ll take Kadri’s spot up top. We could see Valeri Nichushkin or even Andre Burakovsky take Landeskog’s spot on the top line at LW. We could also see someone like Tyson Jost or JT Compher bumped from his center spot on the third line and onto wing on the top line temporarily.