Kraken hold off Predators for first win in franchise history

The Seattle Kraken are in the win column! The Kraken defeated the Nashville Predators on Thursday night to pick up their first victory in franchise history. Seattle trailed early on but would go on to hold off Nashville for the 4-3 win. It was the Kraken’s second game of the season after losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in the opener on Tuesday night.

The final 15 seconds of the Kraken's first win, with @JohnForslund on the call.#SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/TK8ajYdhZm — Danny Webster (@DannyWebster21) October 15, 2021

The Kraken got big games from Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann. Tanev scored twice while McCann had a goal and an assist while G Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves to pick up his first win as a Kraken. For those of you in search of trivia fodder, Tanev’s second goal counts as the game-winning goal. Seattle was also perfect on the power play going 2-for-2.

This Kraken team could be for real. Yes, it’s early in the season, like super early, but we saw the Golden Knights emerge as a Cup contender right away. Will that happen with Seattle? The odds are against it happening again. Still, 1-1-0 isn’t the worst start for a new franchise. Especially when both games were close. Might this group led by castaways end up having success right away? McCann sure looks good through two games and they have a strong goalie in net with Grubs. Why not the Kraken?

Seattle is 40/1 to win the Stanley Cup on DraftKings Sportsbook and are 15/1 to come out of the West (which is an interesting line). The Kraken have the 6th-best odds to advance to the Cup out of the West. Seattle is also +750 to win the Pacific division. It’ll be tough competing with the Knights but that’s a built in rivalry that we’ll all enjoy watching for years to come.