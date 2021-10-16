Kraken vs. Blue Jackets live stream: Game time, TV channel, how to watch via live stream

The Seattle Kraken are back for their third game of the season, coming off the first win in franchise history. The Kraken travel to Ohio to face the Columbus Jackets on Saturday. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET on a local broadcast. ROOT-NW will air the game in the Kraken market and Bally Sports Ohio will air it in the Blue Jackets market.

If you’re not in either market, ESPN+ is offering up a live stream. You can view it online or through the ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Kraken are off to a solid start. They lost 4-3 to the Vegas Golden Knights in their season-opener, but did come back from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game. They followed that up two days later with a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators. Left winger Brandon Tanev had two goals in the win and Philipp Grubauer had 27 saves.

They now head to Columbus for the third game of a five-game road trip to open the season. The Blue Jackets crushed the Arizona Coyotes 8-2 in their season-opener at home. Right winger Oliver Bjorkstrand was the star of the game with two goals and two assists.

Seattle is a -120 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Columbus is a +100 underdog. Total goals is installed at 6 with the under juiced to -120.