Kraken vs. Flyers live stream: How to watch Monday game via live online stream

The Seattle Kraken make their debut trip to the City of Brotherly Love to open the week. Seattle will face off against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET on a local broadcast that ESPN+ is picking up. ROOT-NW will air the game in the Kraken market and Bally Sports Ohio will air it in the Blue Jackets market.

If you’re not in either market, ESPN+ is offering up a live stream. You can view it online or through the ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

Seattle is 1-1-1 following Saturday’s overtime loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Krakven have their work cut out for them as an expansion franchise, but they’re off to a solid start. They came back from a three-goal deficit in a 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights, beat Nashville for the first franchise win, and then lost a tough one in OT to Columbus — and all of it during a five-game road trip to open the season.

The Flyers only have one game under their belt to open the season. They lost 5-4 after an overtime shootout to the Canucks after missing both of their shots. The Flyers are a -140 favorite to beat Seattle at DraftKings Sportsbook while Seattle is a +115 underdog. Total goals is installed at 6 with the under juiced to -115.

Kraken vs. Flyers game info

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ROOT-NW, NBC Sports Philly

Live stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN app