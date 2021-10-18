Kraken vs. Flyers game time: What time game starts, what channel game is on

The Seattle Kraken are back in action on Monday, traveling to face the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET for what will be a locally-televised game. The game will air on ROOT-NW in the Kraken market and on NBC Sports Philadelphia in the Flyers market.

If you’re not in either market, ESPN+ is offering up a live stream. You can view it online or through the ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

The Kraken are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets. Seattle took a 1-0 lead into the third period, but Eric Robinson evened it up midway through the third and then Patrik Laine netted the game-winner at the 2:16 mark of overtime. The loss dropped the Kraken to 1-1-1 through their first three games.

Seattle faces a Flyers team with one game under their belt, a 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks on Friday. Philadelphia came back from a 4-2 deficit with two goals in the final 2:17 of the third period. However, after a scoreless overtime, the Flyers missed both shootout attempts while the Canucks made both.

The Flyers are -140 favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Kraken are +115 underdogs. Seattle is +1.5 on the puck line but priced at -200. Total goals is installed at 6 with the under priced at -115.

Kraken vs. Flyers game info

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ROOT-NW, NBC Sports Philly

Live stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN app