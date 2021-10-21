Jets C Mark Scheifele placed in Covid-19 protocols

Winnipeg Jets C Mark Scheifele was placed into the NHL’s Covid-19 protocols on Thursday morning. This is a tough break for the Jets, who have lost three straight games to begin the 2021-22 season. Winnipeg is coming off a tough 6-5 loss to the Minnesota Wild, allowing three straight goals after going up 5-3. Scheifele played 25 minutes in the loss and notched two assists.

Fantasy hockey impact

The most likely scenario for the Jets if Scheifele misses time is to shift Paul Stastny back to center on the second line and promote Pierre-Luc Dubois to the first line with Kyle Connor and Andrew Copp. The Jets are also missing Blake Wheeler, who tested positive for Covid-19 and is dealing with symptoms. Wheeler is expected to miss at least another week in quarantine. We’ll see if this is the same case for Scheifele.

Both PLD and Stastny are available in more than half of Yahoo fantasy hockey leagues. Dubois is right under 50% owned while Stastny is under 10% owned on Yahoo. So you can add one of the two pretty easily and they should see an uptick in ice time. The Jets have a West Coast swing, facing the Anaheim Ducks and Nashville Predators at home to close out the week before heading to California. There will be winnable games in this stretch, so this may help the Jets get in the win column and gain some momentum.