Senators to postpone the next three games due to Covid-19

The Ottawa Senators have been forced to postpone their next three games due to a Covid-19 outbreak that has impacted 10 players and Associate coach Jack Capuano, per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun. The Sens were set to play the New Jersey Devils on Monday before facing the New York Rangers and Nashville Predators to round out the week. The report says the Senators are hoping to be able to play next Monday vs. the Colorado Avalanche.

Drake Batherson is among the players and coaches placed in the NHL’s Covid protocols. He joins Austin Watson, Nick Golden, Josh Brown, Connor Brown, Dylan Gambrell, Matt Murray, Nikita Zaitsev, Victor Mete and Alex Formenton along with Capuano. According to Garrioch, it’s been seven straight days the Senators have had positive Covid-19 tests. There are only nine players left under contract in AHL Belleville due to players being called up.

Things can’t get much worse for Ottawa this season. The Senators are already in last place in the Atlantic Division at 4-10-1 with just 9 points, 14 back of the first-place Florida Panthers. They’ll be forced to make up the games at some point, but it’s already tough to dig yourself out of that type of standings hole in November.