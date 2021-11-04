Jack Eichel trade: Golden Knights acquire injured Sabres center, per report

After much discussion, it would appear a Jack Eichel trade is going to happen. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman is reporting the Buffalo Sabres will send Eichel and a 2023 third-round pick to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for center Peyton Krebs, injured winger Alex Tuch, a 2022 first-round pick in 2022, and a 2023 second-round pick.

Eichel suffered a herniated disc last season and has been in the process of trying to get a preferred surgery. The Sabres have pushed back in hopes he would instead rehab the injury. This has all damaged the relationship to the point that a trade appears to be the only option. Emily Kaplan reported on Tuesday it was down to the Golden Knights and Calgary Flames after extensive rumors. Both teams were believed to be comfortable with Eichel getting the surgery as soon once a deal was executed.

Eichel has five years remaining on a five-year, $80 million deal he signed in October 2017. The deal includes a no movement clause the final four years, per Cap Friendly. Last year, the former No. 2 overall pick had two goals and 16 assists across 21 games. The prior year, he had 36 goals and 42 assists over 68 games played.