Bruins have next four games postponed due to COVID-19

The Boston Bruins will have their next four games postponed due to COVID-19 — Sunday against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins also won’t play against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday and next Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche has also been postponed. It appears the Bruins won’t play until after the Christmas break when the League isn’t in action.

As of a few days ago, the Bruins had six players in NHL’s COVID protocols, including C Patrice Bergeron and LW Brad Marchand. Anton Blidh, Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman were all added to protocols on Thursday. The other Bruins players in protocols is F Craig Smith. With increasing cases and players being placed into protocols, the NHL is postponing a lot of games around the League.