Going over World Junior Championship 2022 odds, schedule for Monday, Dec. 27

The 2022 World Junior Championship got underway the day after Christmas or Boxing Day in Canada. The tournament is set to run through the first week of January in Edmonton and Red Deer, Canada. The first day was filled with excitement thanks to Canada’s big win over the Czech Republic 6-3. Defenseman Owen Power, who was the first overall pick in 2021 by the Sabres, scored a hat trick. Let’s take a look at the schedule and some odds for Monday, December 27th.

WJC 2022 schedule: Dec. 27

Austria vs. Finland, 2:00 p.m. ET, Rogers Place, Group A

Russia vs. Switzerland, 4:30 p.m. ET, WP Centrium, Group B

Germany vs. Czech Republic, 7:00 p.m. ET, Rogers Place, Group A

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 9:30 p.m. ET, WP Centrium, Group B

Note — All games air on NHL Network in the United States and TSN in Canada.

This is the first game of the tournament for Austria and the Swiss. Both Germany and the Czech Republic suffered losses on Sunday. The big matchup on Day 1 was between Russia and Sweden. The Swedes were able to pull out a 6-3 win thanks to the play of Detroit Red Wings D prospect Simon Edvinsson, who had a goal and two assists in the win. New Jersey Devils prospects Alexander Holtz added a goal and an assist as well. Jesper Wallstedt made 27 saves for Sweden.

WJC odds

Germany vs. Czech Republic

Puck line: GER +1.5 (-105), CZE -1.5 (-115)

Over/Under: 6.0

Moneyline: GER +245, CZE -310

Sweden vs. Slovakia

Puck line: SLO +1.5 (+110), SWE -1.5 (-130)

Over/Under: 6.5

Moneyline: SLO +270, SWE -350