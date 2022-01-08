Sharks terminate Evander Kane’s contract due to violation of AHL COVID-19 protocols

The San Jose Sharks have terminated Evander Kane’s contract after the winger violated the AHL’s COVID-19 protocols, the club announced. Kane spent the last four seasons with the franchise and had seen his performance on the ice decline over that time, although this move is likely due to his various issues outside the arena.

#sjsharks notified Evander Kane his contract is being terminated "for breach" and "for violation of the AHL COVID-19 protocols." — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 8, 2022

Kane was previously suspended for 21 games by NHL after submitting a fake vaccination card ahead of the year. After the completion of that suspension, the Sharks designated Kane to the AHL for the first time in his career. Now, he’ll have to seek out another team to continue his career.

Unfortunately for Kane, violating COVID-19 protocols hasn’t been his only missteps. He was part of an investigation regarding betting on NHL games and he’s been alleged of committing domestic violence, although the league could not substantiate those claims after the investigation.

The Sharks, a perennial contender, have slipped tremendously over the last two seasons. They are unlikely to make the playoffs this year.