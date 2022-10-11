How to watch Lightning vs. Rangers via live stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers with the puck set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Tampa Bay Lightning are coming off of their third straight Prince of Wales Trophy for winning the Eastern Conference. They won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021, but lost in the Cup Final to the Colorado Avalanche last season. Tampa Bay had some attrition in the offseason with the losses of forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Ryan McDonagh. Much of the team’s core of players remain, however, including captain Steven Stamkos, who registered his first 100-point season last year.

The New York Rangers are coming off of their most successful season since 2015. The blueshirts advanced to the Eastern Conference Final where they lost to the Lightning in six games. Goalie Igor Shesterkin won the 2022 Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender. The Rangers return several top players including forward Artemi Panarin and defenseman Adam Fox. New York opened at +2000 odds to win the Stanley Cup at DraftKings Sportsbook.

As for Tuesday’s game the Lightning are -105 on the moneyline and the Rangers are sitting at -115. The goal total is set at 5.5.

Lightning vs. Rangers

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 12

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.