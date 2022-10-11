How to watch Golden Knights vs. Kings via live stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings with the puck set to drop at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Golden Knights enter 2022-23 in an unfamiliar situation having missed the playoffs for the first time in franchise history. Now, franchise history is only five seasons, but it’s still significant. Vegas has a new coach in Bruce Cassidy. Jack Eichel is healthy and ready for his first full season with the Knights. Logan Thompson is expected to take over in net with Robin Lehner out for the season.

The Kings are coming off a surprising 2021-22 in which they rallied to make the playoffs over the Knights. Anze Kopitar, Dustin Brown, Jonathan Quick and Drew Doughty still remain as the old guard looks to compete for one last Stanley Cup. Kevin Fiala was acquired from the Wild over the offseason to give the Kings a boost on offense.

Golden Knights vs. Kings

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 12

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.