How to watch Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens via live stream

Hulu and ESPN+ will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec. Sportsnet Canada is handling the national broadcast for Canada and TVA Sports will be providing the French-language broadcast.

It’s another year of high expectations for the Maple Leafs. The team is loaded with talent again and the pressure to win and finally advance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs will be as high as well. Auston Matthews is back after scoring 60 goals and winning the Hart Trophy. The Leafs top two lines remain as good as any in the league with Mitchell Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander as the featured players. Toronto made a full overhaul in goal, bringing in former two-time Cup winner Matt Murray and Ilya Samsonov.

The Canadiens are continuing with a youth rebuild and fans will get a big taste of it Wednesday when Juraj Slafkovsky, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, makes his debut. Head coach Marty St. Louis says Slafkovsky will only play 5-on-5 for now and join the power play later. Adding Slafkovsky to a young core that already includes Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach offers Montreal a future to be excited about.

Maple Leafs vs. Canadiens

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TOR local broadcast: Sportsnet

MTL local broadcast: Sportsnet, TVA Sports (French)

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds (on DraftKings Sportsbook): Maple Leafs -245; Canadiens +205

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.