How to watch Blackhawks vs. Avalanche via live stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Colorado Avalanche with the puck set to drop at 9:37 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

The Chicago Blackhawks have completely hit the reset button under new head coach Luke Richardson. Much of the young talent from the previous regime like Kirby Dach, Dylan Strome, Alex DeBrincat and Brandon Hagel have been dealt and the Blackhawks went all-in on the 2022 NHL Draft with multiple first-round picks. Veteran forward Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews are still in Chicago for now and several vets were brought in on one-year deals, among them Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou, to fill out the roster.

Time for the Colorado Avalanche to try to run it back. An eight-year build that started with drafting Nathan MacKinnon first overall culminated into the organization’s first Stanley Cup since 2001 with a win in the final over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Conn Smythe winner Cale Makar is back as are many of the top players from last season including Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Gabriel Landeskog. One change the Avalanche did make was in goal, letting Darcy Kuemper walk in free agency and bringing in Alexandar Georgiev from the Rangers.

The Avalanche have an opening line of +380 at DraftKings Sportsbook to repeat at Stanley Cup Champions.

Blackhawks vs. Avalanche

Date: Wednesday, October 12

Start time: 9:30 p.m.

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.