How to watch Avalanche vs. Flames via live stream on Thursday

Thursday's matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Calgary Flames. The game will start at 9:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Saddledom in Calgary.

The Avalanche raised the championship banner on Wednesday night to open the season at home. Colorado easily took out the Chicago Blackhawks with a 5-2 win. The depth was the main concern for the Avs heading into this season and it stepped up big in the opener. Valeri Nichushkin scored twice and Artturi Lehkonen had two goals and an assist. RW Mikko Rantanen had four assists and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev made 15 saves in a quiet night for his first win with Colorado.

The Flames are coming off an interesting offseason. Johnny Gaudreau left via free agency to the Blue Jackets. As a result, Calgary traded Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar. So this will be the first bit of action for the Flames in the Huberdeau era.

