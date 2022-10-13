How to watch Stars vs. Predators via live stream on Thursday

Hulu and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators. The game will start at 8:30 p.m. ET at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The Predators have already played two games this season overseas against the San Jose Sharks. Nashville swept the two-game series. Nino Niederreiter scored three times in two games to get an early jump on the scoring race. Juuse Saros picked up his first win with 30 saves in the 4-1 win on Friday.

The Stars enter the season looking to get back to the playoffs and make another Cup run. Last year, Jake Oettinger almost carried the team past the Calgary Flames and into the second round. Oettinger will be tasked with being the No. 1 starter all season long. Jason Robertson signed a new contract as a restricted free agent and is locked in. Most of the core is back and ready to compete in the Central Division.

Stars vs. Predators

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: TBD

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.