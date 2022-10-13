How to watch Devils vs. Flyers via live stream on Thursday

Hulu and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Devils enter a season with high expectations. Well, expectations to at least be more competitive. Lindy Ruff is back for another try at it and New Jersey’s young roster needs to take a huge step forward. Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier form a solid duo down the middle. Ondrej Palat was brought in to provide veteran leadership on the wing and in the room. The Devils are deep and should be fun to watch. The question is will they get anywhere near average goaltending from Vitek Vanecek and Mackenzie Blackwood?

The Flyers are in the midst of a pretty hefty rebuild. John Tortorella was (for whatever reason) brought in as head coach. Philly’s roster looks much different without Claude Giroux, plus Sean Couturier is expected to miss a big chunk of the start of the season. The Flyers have some young pieces in Scott Laughton, Joel Farabee, Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost. This group has a chance to outperform expectations. The Flyers could also be looking at the Connor Bedard sweepstakes very soon.

Devils vs. Flyers

Note: If you’re in the tri-state area, you should be able to watch the game streaming on Hulu or ESPN+ without dealing with local blackouts. The Devils game is not expected to be aired on MSG.

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: NJD -135, PHI +115

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.