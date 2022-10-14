How to watch Lightning vs. Blue Jackets via live stream on Friday

NHL Network will host Friday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning Columbus Blue Jackets with the puck set to drop at 7 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The Jackets have already started the season with some bad news. RW Patrik Laine was forced to leave the season opener due to an elbow injury. The team announced he’s going to miss at least 3-4 weeks. All that and a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes to start the Johnny Gaudreau era. Gaudreau skated 20:11 in his Jackets debut and had two shots.

The Lightning fell to the New York Rangers in their opener in a rematch of the 2022 Eastern Conference Final. Tampa Bay allowed 39 shots, 36 of which were stopped by Andrei Vasilevskiy in a 3-1 loss. Steven Stamkos was the lone goal scorer for the Bolts.

Lightning vs. Blue Jackets

Date: Friday, Oct. 14

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: NHL Network

Live stream: NHL Network, NHL App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via NHL Network or the NHL App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.