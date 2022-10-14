How to watch Canadiens vs. Red Wings via live stream on Friday

Hulu and ESPN+ will host Friday’s matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and Detroit Red Wings. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit.

The Habs came from behind to upset the Toronto Maple Leafs in the season opener on Wednesday night. Montreal enters this season looking to get back into playoff contention. Carey Price remains away from the team. Fortunately, the Canadiens have a solid young duo in Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, who combined for four points (two goals, two assists) in the 4-3 comeback win.

The Red Wings are in a similar boat as the Habs, looking to get back to their former glory. Detroit may have the most talented young core in the NHL led by RW Lucas Raymond and D Moritz Seider, the reigning Calder Trophy winner. The Red Wings added goalie Ville Husso in the offseason to provide some stability in net.

Canadiens vs. Red Wings

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

MTL local broadcast: RDS, TSN2

DET local broadcast: BSDET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: MTL +145, DET -170

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.