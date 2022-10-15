How to watch Canucks vs. Flyers via live stream on Saturday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Saturday’s matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers. The game will start at 4 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Canucks dropped their season opener to the Edmonton Oilers 5-3. J.T. Miller picked up right where he left off last season, scoring a goal with an assist in the loss. Thatcher Demko allowed four goals on 24 shots. Rookie forward Andrei Kuzmenko scored his first career NHL goal.

The Flyers started off the season on the right foot with a 5-2 win over the New Jersey Devils at home on Thursday night. Carter Hart was brilliant with 35 saves on 37 shots. Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny combined to score four goals, two apiece. The Flyers won despite getting crushed in the face-off circle 42-27.

Canucks vs. Flyers

Start time: 4 p.m. ET

VAN local broadcast: SNP

PHI local broadcast: NBCSP

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: VAN -150, PHI +130

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.