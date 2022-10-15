How to watch Red Wings vs. Devils via live stream on Saturday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host DAY’s matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The Red Wings are 1-0-0 on the season after winning their opener 3-0 over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday night. Ville Husso was brought in via trade with the Blues during the offseason. He posted a 29-save shutout in his Detroit debut. Center Michael Rasmussen had a goal and two assists in the win.

The Devils didn’t have as good a start, losing to the Flyers 5-2 on Thursday night in their first game of the season. New Jersey appears to still have issues in goal. Mackenzie Blackwood allowed four goals on 24 shots. Rookie RW Alexander Holtz scored his first career NHL goal in the loss.

Red Wings vs. Devils

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

DET local broadcast: BSDET

NJ local broadcast: MSG

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: DET +140, NJD -165

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.