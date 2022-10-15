How to watch Lightning vs. Penguins via live stream on Saturday

The Tampa Bay Lightning will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night from PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The Lightning are shaking off the Stanley Cup Final loss to the Colorado Avalanche this season, something they hadn’t done in two previous seasons. The Bolts are off to a fine start at 1-1-0, coming off a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves for his first win of the season. Captain Steven Stamkos scored twice.

The Penguins are 1-0-0 after demolishing the Arizona Coyotes in their opener on Thursday. Pittsburgh had six different goal scorers in the 6-2 victory. Kris Letang, Jason Zucker, Bryan Rust, Danton Heinen, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel each had at least two points in the win.

The Bolts are underdogs on the road at +140 on DraftKings Sportsbook. The Penguins are -165 while the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Lightning vs. Penguins

Date: Saturday, Oct. 15

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: NHL Network

Live stream: NHL Network, NHL App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via NHL Network or the NHL App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.