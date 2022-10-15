How to watch Flames vs. Oilers via live stream on Saturday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Saturday’s matchup between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers in the Battle of Alberta. The game will start at 10 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

The Flames had just about as good a start to the season as anyone. Calgary beat the defending champion Colorado Avalanche 5-3 at home in their opener on Thursday night. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for his first win of the year. Newly-acquired LW Jonathan Huberdeau had an assist in 17:11 of ice time in his Calgary debut. Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube were all goal scorers.

The Oilers had similar success in their opener, a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Connor McDavid only took one game to further his case for the Hart Trophy, scoring a hat trick with an assist. C Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists in the win. Goalie Jack Campbell made 33 saves in his Edmonton debut.

Flames vs. Oilers

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

CGY local broadcast: CBC, SN, CITY

EDM local broadcast: CBC, SN, CITY

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: TBD

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.