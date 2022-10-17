How to watch Penguins vs. Canadiens via live stream on Monday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Monday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Montreal Canadiens. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec.

The Pens are 2-0-0 to start the season with wins over the Coyotes and Lightning. Pittsburgh has won both games by a score of 6-2, the offense really clicking to start the 2022-23 season. Sidney Crosby looks about as good as he has in a while, leading the NHL in scoring with two goals and four assists. Jake Guentzel is right behind Crosby with two goals and two assists so far.

The Habs have dropped two in a row since that comeback win over the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opener. Montreal has been outscored 6-1 in the two losses and will need to find secondary scoring outside of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. The good news is goalie Jake Allen is off to a strong start with a 2.03 GAA and .943 save percentage in two starts.

Penguins vs. Canadiens

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

PIT local broadcast: ATTSN-PT

MTL local broadcast: SNE, RDS

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: TBD

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.