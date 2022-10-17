How to watch Ducks vs. Rangers via live stream on Monday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Monday’s matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and New York Rangers. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Ducks are in the middle of a tri-state area swing, playing the first of a back-to-back vs. the Rangers. Anaheim got blown out by the New York Islanders on Saturday, losing 7-1 to fall to 1-1-0 on the season. Goalie John Gibson was hung out to dry, allowing five goals on 27 shots. Troy Terry scored his third goal of the season.

The Rangers had looked dominant through two games before losing to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. Of course it was with backup goalie Jaroslav Halak in net, though he made 30 saves on 33 shots in the 4-1 loss. The Rangers had 41 shots on goal but were unable to solve Connor Hellebuyck. New York is 2-1-0 on the season.

Ducks vs. Rangers live stream

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

ANA local broadcast: BSSC

NYR local broadcast: MSG

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: TBD

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.