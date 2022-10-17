How to watch Avalanche vs. Wild via live stream on Monday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host DAY’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The champs are 1-1-0 on the season after falling to the Calgary Flames last week 5-3. The Avs opened the season with an easy win over the Chicago Blackhawks. All in all, it’s about what you’d expect from Colorado. Mikko Rantanen has five assists to lead the team in points. Nathan MacKinnon has a goal and three assists so far this season.

The Wild may be off to the most concerning start of any team this season. Minnesota has allowed seven goals in back-to-back losses, the most recent a 7-6 defeat by the hands of the Los Angeles Kings. While the Wild have allowed 14 goals in two games, they’ve also scored nine goals, so adjustments need to be made on defense. LW Matt Boldy has been great early in his second season, scoring two goals with two assists.

Avalanche vs. Wild

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

COL local broadcast: ALT

MIN local broadcast: BSN, BSWI

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: TBD

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.