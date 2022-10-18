How to watch Flyers vs. Lightning via live stream on Tuesday

The Philadelphia Flyers head south to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday night on ESPN.

Viewed as one of the worst teams in the NHL, the Flyers are off to a 2-0-0 start in their first season under new coach John Tortorella. Carter Hart is a big reason for that. He’s stopped 63 of 67 shots with a 1.00 GAA in two starts this season. Travis Konecny has picked up the slack with some of the Flyers’ veterans not playing. He has three goals and four points in two games.

The Lightning are 1-2-0 early in the season after losing in the Cup Final last postseason. Defense has been a big issue early on. The Bolts have allowed 11 goals through three games. The power play is also off to a slow start with three goals in three contests. Steven Stamkos has maintained the scoring with four goals.

Flyers vs. Lightning

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: TBD

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.