Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended one game for high-sticking vs. Canucks

Capitals center was given a one-game ban for his penalty in Monday’s win.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Evgeny Kuznetsov of the Washington Capitals carries the puck during a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Capital One Arena on October 17, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Washington Capitals C Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended one game for high-sticking Kyle Burroughs in Monday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Here’s the video from NHL Player Safety below:

Unless Kuznetsov wins an appeal, he’ll be out for the Capitals matchup vs. the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. Kuznetsov had three assists in the 6-4 win over Vancouver to help Washington improve to 2-2-0 on the season. He has four assists in four games this season.

Kuznetsov has been centering the second line with Anthony Mantha and T.J. Oshie, also skating on the second power-play unit. With Kuznetsov potentially out Thursday, the Capitals could move Lars Eller up to the second line. There are also a few options to move wings to center. Marcus Johansson has some experience at center. He could be moved up as well.

