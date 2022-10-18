Evgeny Kuznetsov suspended one game for high-sticking vs. Canucks

Washington Capitals C Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended one game for high-sticking Kyle Burroughs in Monday’s win over the Vancouver Canucks. Here’s the video from NHL Player Safety below:

Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended for one game for High-sticking Vancouver’s Kyle Burroughs. https://t.co/gzZyQma5Gn — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 18, 2022

Unless Kuznetsov wins an appeal, he’ll be out for the Capitals matchup vs. the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. Kuznetsov had three assists in the 6-4 win over Vancouver to help Washington improve to 2-2-0 on the season. He has four assists in four games this season.

Kuznetsov has been centering the second line with Anthony Mantha and T.J. Oshie, also skating on the second power-play unit. With Kuznetsov potentially out Thursday, the Capitals could move Lars Eller up to the second line. There are also a few options to move wings to center. Marcus Johansson has some experience at center. He could be moved up as well.