How to watch Flyers vs. Panthers via live stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Florida Panthers with the puck set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

The Flyers are the most surprising undefeated team to start the season (and perhaps any season). Philadelphia just came from behind to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Flyers continue their Florida tour against the Panthers, who got some bad news on Wednesday. The Flyers should stat Felix Sandstrom in net after Carter Hart played last night.

The Panthers will be without top defenseman Aaron Ekblad for this game. He’s been placed on long-term injured reserve due to a lower-body injury sustained in Monday’s loss to the Boston Bruins. With Ekblad sidelined, the Panthers should lean more heavily on the forward group and Gustav Forsling.

Flyers vs. Panthers

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.