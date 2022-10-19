How to watch Blues vs. Kraken via live stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Seattle Kraken with the puck set to drop at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

This is just the second game of the season for the Blues, who won their opener 5-2 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice while Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich each had two points in the win. Jordan Binnington made 23 saves.

The Kraken dropped to 1-3-0 on the season with a loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. Seattle has allowed five goals in each of its losses this season. newly-signed forward Andre Burakovsky leads the Kraken in points with five in four games. Rookie Matty Beniers has also been solid in his first taste of the NHL with four points in four games. The goaltending has not been great, allowing 16 goals on 118 shots for a .864 SV% combined.

Blues vs. Kraken

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

