How to watch Devils vs. Islanders via live stream on Thursday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host DAY’s matchup between the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders. The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

The Devils are coming off their first win of the season, a 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks at home on Tuesday night. After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Devils woke up, scoring four unanswered goals, two each in the second and third period. Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier each had two points.

The Islanders have won two straight games against West coast opponents — the Sharks and Ducks. New York has outscored those opponents 12-3 in the two straight wins and are 2-1-0 on the season. The Isles got two goals from Oliver Wahlstrom against the Sharks. Adam Pelech and Noah Dobson each had two assists in the win.

Note: The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Hulu. There shouldn’t be blackout restrictions on ESPN+ for local viewers.

Devils vs. Islanders

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

If you aren't around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you'll need a subscription to ESPN+. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.