 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Stars vs. Maple leafs via live stream on Thursday

We go over how you can watch Thursday’s NHL matchup between the Stars and Maple Leafs on ESPN+.

By Benjamin Zweiman

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Arizona Coyotes during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 17, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Coyotes defeated the Maple Leafs 4-2. Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host DAY’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

The Stars remain undefeated at 3-0-0 on the season. Dallas hasn’t allowed more than one goal in a game thanks to goaltender Jake Oettinger. He has some pretty ridiculous numbers through three games: 1.00 GAA, .966 SV%. Oettinger is looking like he’ll be in the Vezina conversation most of the season.

The Leafs remain a question mark. Entering this season, they appeared to be a Cup contender. Losses to the Canadiens and Coyotes in horrible fashion have raised some eyebrows. The other two wins this season have come by one goal, each a 3-2 score. Goaltending was already a concern and is now a bigger concern with Matt Murray out. Ilya Samsonov has been good through two starts but he can’t play every night.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs

Start time: 7 p.m. ET
DAL local broadcast: BSSW
TOR local broadcast: SNO
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription
Moneyline odds: DAL +140, TOR -165

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.

More From DraftKings Nation