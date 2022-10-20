How to watch Stars vs. Maple leafs via live stream on Thursday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host DAY’s matchup between the Dallas Stars and Toronto Maple Leafs. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

The Stars remain undefeated at 3-0-0 on the season. Dallas hasn’t allowed more than one goal in a game thanks to goaltender Jake Oettinger. He has some pretty ridiculous numbers through three games: 1.00 GAA, .966 SV%. Oettinger is looking like he’ll be in the Vezina conversation most of the season.

The Leafs remain a question mark. Entering this season, they appeared to be a Cup contender. Losses to the Canadiens and Coyotes in horrible fashion have raised some eyebrows. The other two wins this season have come by one goal, each a 3-2 score. Goaltending was already a concern and is now a bigger concern with Matt Murray out. Ilya Samsonov has been good through two starts but he can’t play every night.

Stars vs. Maple Leafs

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

DAL local broadcast: BSSW

TOR local broadcast: SNO

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: DAL +140, TOR -165

