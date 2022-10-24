How to watch Penguins vs. Oilers via live stream on Monday

The Pittsburgh Penguins head to Canada for a matchup with the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night at 8 p.m. ET on NHL Network.

The Penguins have been one of the best teams in the NHL early in the 2022-23 season. Pittsburgh remains undefeated in regulation this season at 4-0-1. The Penguins also continued their streak of scoring six goals in a win, defeating the Columbus Blue Jackets over the weekend 6-3. Goaltender Tristan Jarry has also been great, going 4-0-0 with a 2.01 GAA and .941 SV% so far this year.

The Oilers aren’t off to the greatest start at 2-3-0 on the season. Edmonton was shut out by the St. Louis Blues over the weekend, only generating 23 shots on goal. The Oilers’ power play has been fine, ranking fourth in the NHL through two weeks. The issue is at even strength and on defense.

Penguins vs. Oilers live stream

Date: Monday, Oct. 24

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NHL Network

Live stream: NHL Network, NHL App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via NHL Network or the NHL App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.