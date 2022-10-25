How to watch Avalanche vs. Rangers via live stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers with the puck set to drop at 8 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Avalanche are coming off a 3-1 win over the Golden Knights over the weekend. That coming after losing three of four games. The Avs continue to operate overshifting forwards. Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen are playing the bulk of the minutes. The lack of a clear No. 2 center may need to be addressed sooner rather than later.

The Rangers came out the gate looking like a juggernaut before losing three of four games heading into Tuesday. The Rangers have only mustered four goals in those losses. The goaltending has also regressed this season so far. Igor Shesterkin is 3-0-1 but has a 2.75 GAA and .901 SV%. He remains the Vezina Trophy favorite early on.

Avalanche vs. Rangers

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 25

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.