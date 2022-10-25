How to watch Golden Knights vs. Sharks via live stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and San Jose Sharks with the puck set to drop at 10:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at SAP Center at San Jose.

Things have gone well so far through seven games of the Bruce Cassidy era in Golden Knights hockey. The team is 5-2-0 and just beat the Maple Leafs 3-1 at home on Monday night. Jack Eichel has seven points in seven games in his first full season for Vegas. Jonathan Marchessault leads the team with five goals. The goaltending tandem of Logan Thompson and Adin Hill has combined for a 2.00 GAA and .932 SV% through seven games.

The Sharks started the season on a five-game losing streak. San Jose has since won two of three games, including a 3-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Erik Karlsson leads the Sharks in points with six in eight games. Despite being 2-3-0, goalie James Reimer has been solid with a 2.22 GAA and .933 SV% through five starts.

Golden Knights vs. Sharks

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 25

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.