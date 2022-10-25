How to watch Penguins vs. Flames via live stream on Tuesday

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Calgary Flames. The game will start at 9 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary.

The Penguins continue their trip through Canada coming off their first regulation loss of the season to the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Tristan Jarry got lit up for six goals but also made 41 saves, the Penguins’ defense leaving him out to dry. Sidney Crosby scored his fourth goal of the season for his 11th point, tied for second in the NHL.

The Flames are 4-1-0 on the season and have been arguably the most impressive team in the West. Calgary has wins over the Avalanche, Hurricanes, Golden Knights and Oilers, some of the top teams in the West and a contender out East. Nazem Kadri has been fantastic after signing late in free agency this offseason. He has six points in five games.

Penguins vs. Flames

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

PIT local broadcast: ATTSN-PT

CGY local broadcast: SN1, SNW

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: PIT +150, CGY -175

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.