How to watch Rangers vs. Islanders via live stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders with the puck set to drop at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. The game will also be broadcast on TVA Sports in Canada.

The Rangers dropped another game to the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night at home. New York and Colorado went to a shootout, the game ending 3-2 Avs. Since starting the season 2-0-0, the Rangers have since gone 1-2-2. Artemi Panarin continues to stay hot with 12 points in seven games this season. Mika Zibanejad has since cooled off, not registering a point in three straight games since scoring four goals with four assists in the first four games of the season.

The Isles have lost three straight, including two in a row on the road in Florida. At 2-4-0, the Islanders sit in last place in the Metro Division with four points. Anders Lee leads the team with four goals and seven points this season. The Islanders rank 19th in goals per game and 12th in goals allowed per game.

Rangers vs. Islanders

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren't around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App.