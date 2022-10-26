How to watch Lightning vs. Ducks via live stream

TNT will host Wednesday’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Anaheim Ducks with the puck set to drop at 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The Lightning may be toast. Tampa Bay had a reign over the NHL that lasted until this past summer, when they lost the Stanley Cup to the Colorado Avalanche. Now, the Lightning are 3-4-0 and just lost to the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night 4-2. Tampa Bay is just too top heavy and lack depth and speed in both groups. The goaltending has a combined 3.29 GAA and .909 SV%. The Lightning have scored 20 goals this season and 11 of them are from Steven Stamkos and Brayden Point. Secondary scoring needs to kick in, plus more activity from the defense.

The Ducks are in the midst of a five-game losing streak. Anaheim has failed to score more than two goals in four of five games during the streak. The Ducks’ blue line has been a disaster with John Klingberg and Kevin Shattenkirk getting the bulk of the minutes. Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras remain bright spots but still have a ways to go to getting this group on the right track.

Lightning vs Ducks

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren't around a TV to check out this matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don't have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.