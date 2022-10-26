How to watch Oilers vs Blues via live stream

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host DAY’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The Oilers have mostly been on and off this season. Edmonton was shut out by this Blues team a few games ago and came back and handed the Pittsburgh Penguins their first regulations loss of the season on Monday. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl continue to power the team, combining for eight goals and 13 assists through six games.

The Blues were shut out by the Winnipeg Jets in their last game out, 4-0. Prior to that, the Blues had won three in a row to start the season. St. Louis is missing a few key forwards in Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich, who has been out the past three games and was moved to injured reserve.

Oilers vs. Blues

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

EDM local broadcast: SN, SN1

STL local broadcast: BSMW

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: EDM -115, STL -105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.