 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Oilers vs Blues via live stream

We go over how you can watch Wednesday’s ESPN+ game between the Oilers and Blues.

By DKNation Staff

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers skates during the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on October 24, 2022 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host DAY’s matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and St. Louis Blues. The game will start at 8 p.m. ET at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The Oilers have mostly been on and off this season. Edmonton was shut out by this Blues team a few games ago and came back and handed the Pittsburgh Penguins their first regulations loss of the season on Monday. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl continue to power the team, combining for eight goals and 13 assists through six games.

The Blues were shut out by the Winnipeg Jets in their last game out, 4-0. Prior to that, the Blues had won three in a row to start the season. St. Louis is missing a few key forwards in Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich, who has been out the past three games and was moved to injured reserve.

Oilers vs. Blues

Start time: 8 p.m. ET
EDM local broadcast: SN, SN1
STL local broadcast: BSMW
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription
Moneyline odds: EDM -115, STL -105

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.

More From DraftKings Nation