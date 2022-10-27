How to watch Red Wings vs Bruins via live stream

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.

The Red Wings have dropped three of four games since starting the season with back-to-back wins. Detroit has been dealing with plenty of injuries, most notably to top-line wing Tyler Bertuzzi, who is on IR. Dominik Kubalik has stepped up, leading the Wings in scoring with 10 points in six games this season.

The Bruins are 6-1-0 on the season and at the top of the Atlantic Division. Boston has been without Brad Marchand all season, which makes this even more impressive. Or does it? Two wins have come in overtime or shootout and the Bruins have also beat up on the Wild, Coyotes and Ducks. David Pastrnak is among the top scorers in the NHL with 12 points in seven games.

Red Wings vs Bruins

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

DET local broadcast: BSDET

BOS local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds: DET +190, BOS -225

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.